JustInvest LLC Acquires 286 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.28. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.