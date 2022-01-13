JustInvest LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Datadog by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Datadog stock opened at $146.33 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,451 shares of company stock valued at $375,955,941. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

