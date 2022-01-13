JustInvest LLC Has $486,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 36,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

