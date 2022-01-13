JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 37,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 4,901.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day moving average is $182.24.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

