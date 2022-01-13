K21 (K21) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $943,205.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. K21 has a market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $943,205.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,251,579 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

