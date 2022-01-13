Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant stock opened at $216.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kadant has a one year low of $129.55 and a one year high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average is $209.97.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,078 shares of company stock worth $7,312,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

