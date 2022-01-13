KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of Booking worth $187,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

BKNG traded up $37.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,473.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,485. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,342.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,311.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

