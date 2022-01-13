KBC Group NV Has $286.37 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,285,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Visa were worth $286,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $219.55. The company had a trading volume of 130,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.31. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

