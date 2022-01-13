KBC Group NV Has $81.83 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $81,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Linde by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.44. 22,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.00. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

