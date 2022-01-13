KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $123,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,954.93.

MELI traded down $24.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,186.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,544.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,001.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

