Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €830.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €802.08 ($911.46).

Shares of KER opened at €715.10 ($812.61) on Monday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($474.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €695.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €693.81.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

