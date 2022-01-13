Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PPRUY opened at $81.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

