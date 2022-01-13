Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.88

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 315606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 376,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.