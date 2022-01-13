Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 4,583 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

