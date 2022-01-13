KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $715.00 million, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.97. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

