KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRUS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $93.48 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.