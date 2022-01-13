KeyCorp Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $145.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

NYSE SRE opened at $136.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

