KeyCorp Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $145.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.
SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.
NYSE SRE opened at $136.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.