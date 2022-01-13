Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.19.

KEY stock opened at C$28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.89. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$23.59 and a twelve month high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

