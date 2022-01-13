keyTango (TANGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,873.00

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. keyTango has a total market cap of $528,982.74 and approximately $20,873.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, keyTango has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00060383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,015,588 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

