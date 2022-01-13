Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.58

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 125281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

