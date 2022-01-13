Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KIRK opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

