Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16,967.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

BNS stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

