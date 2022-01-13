Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after buying an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 694,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in DouYu International by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 180,950 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

DouYu International stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

