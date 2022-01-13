Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $274.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.47. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.52 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.