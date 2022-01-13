Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 95,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 168.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

