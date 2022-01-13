Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

