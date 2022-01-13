Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,189,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $470,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.