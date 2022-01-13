Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 728 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $340.56. 1,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.