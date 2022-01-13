Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $370.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.85. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $371.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

