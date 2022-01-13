Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $122.77. 2,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.