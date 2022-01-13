Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.
Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $122.77. 2,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
