Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 26.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.88. 19,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.52. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.