Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Down 3.8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $66.81. Approximately 1,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.44.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

