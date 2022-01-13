Komodo Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $85.58 million and $2.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00332669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00135123 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00084638 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002171 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,719,552 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

