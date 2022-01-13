Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €32.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.