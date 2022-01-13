Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 741,350 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

