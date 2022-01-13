Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) & Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Head to Head Comparison

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amryt Pharma has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kronos Bio and Amryt Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amryt Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Amryt Pharma has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.00%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Amryt Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and Amryt Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -25.31% -22.86% Amryt Pharma -41.64% -73.58% -14.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Amryt Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Bio and Amryt Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$88.44 million ($2.32) -4.76 Amryt Pharma $182.61 million 3.50 -$104.53 million ($0.48) -20.83

Kronos Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amryt Pharma. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Amryt Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy. It also develops FILSUVEZ drug candidate, which is in Phase 3 EASE trial for the treatment of severe epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and genetic skin disease; and AP103 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with recessive dystrophic EB, a subset of EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

