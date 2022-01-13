KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

KVHI opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.65. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after buying an additional 152,906 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 22.7% during the second quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 197,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KVH Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 29.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

