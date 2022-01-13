Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $770.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.46.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $686.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.28 and its 200 day moving average is $623.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.