Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.