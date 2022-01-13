Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lear by 116,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lear by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $185.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.89.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

