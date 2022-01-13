Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $5,334,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

