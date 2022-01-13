LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

LC opened at $24.93 on Thursday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $472,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

