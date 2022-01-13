Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

