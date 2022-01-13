Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $105,000 Holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTPA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 146,745 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

HTPA stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

