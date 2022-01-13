Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $183,000 Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,086,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 864,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 542,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.39 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.38 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

