Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $473,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Yext were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 111,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.