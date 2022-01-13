Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $369,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.50 and a 200-day moving average of $247.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

