Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stock Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GigCapital4 by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in GigCapital4 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000.

GigCapital4 stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on GigCapital4 in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

