LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 551.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LexaGene stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 186,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,420. LexaGene has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.38.

Get LexaGene alerts:

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.