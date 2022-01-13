LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 551.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LexaGene stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 186,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,420. LexaGene has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.38.
About LexaGene
