Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

